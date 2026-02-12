After a more than 2,000-mile journey on foot from Texas to Washington, D.C., the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara lead a group of Buddhist monks on a walk for peace to the Maryland State House.

Before a crowd of more than a thousand Marylanders who braved the cold in Annapolis, Pannakara shared a message of peace and mindfulness.

“Let us not expect the world to be at peace right now,” said Pannakara, adding that people can, and should, expect their inner world to be at peace.

“In order for us to do that,” he said, “we definitely have to practice mindfulness.”

As Pannakara spoke, there were occasional whoops and cheers from the crowd. People repeatedly shouted thanks to the monks for coming to Maryland.

“I never expect this much turnout,” Pannakara said.

The monk, who is vice president of the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, Texas, said he felt “empty” after Wednesday’s stop in Washington. Inside the Lincoln Memorial, Pannakara said, he cried.

But the crowd of people in Maryland today, he said, made him feel overwhelming “love and support for all people.”

Shannon Shea, of Montgomery County, said she’s gone out 10 times to see the monks along their journey. The message of peace, and lessons about focusing on one’s own actions, have made a big impact on her.

“They’ve changed my life,” said Shea, tearing up after Pannakara spoke.

The monks departed Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2025. Their plans have shifted, because of holidays, illness and weather. And in early December, one of the monks had a leg amputated after he was hit by a car, according to Houston Public Media.

Maryland was part of the original plan, then removed from the schedule, and then finally added back earlier this week.

Outside the Maryland State House, the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara said the crowd of people in Maryland today made him feel overwhelming “love and support for all people.” (Shannon Pearce for The Banner)

The Maryland leg of the journey was short — a quick walk from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, up Taylor Avenue, and down Rowe Boulevard to the State House. Hundreds of people lined the roads well ahead of the scheduled march to catch a glimpse of the procession.

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, who is chair of the Governor’s Council on Interfaith Outreach, welcomed the monks to Maryland and said the state is honored by their presence.

Miller said it filled her heart to see so many people in the crowd, gathered in the spirit of peace and unity.

“Your walk is a reminder that peace and compassion begin within each of us, every single day,” Miller said.

Lt. Governor of Maryland, Aruna Miller, listens in as Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara holds his speech. (Shannon Pearce for The Banner)

Annapolis Police and Maryland Capitol Police assisted in closing roads and handling crowd control.

Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann said he was grateful to everyone who made the trip to see the group.

“It was so inspirational to hear the monks share their message of peace and nonviolence, and to see how many people braved the cold to watch the conclusion of their journey,” Littmann said.

Elaine Smith, who said she’s lived in Annapolis 10 years, was happy to see the monks extend their journey into Maryland. She found it especially meaningful that their message of peace came to Maryland, which passed the nation’s first religious tolerance law.

“We need peace,” she said. “It’s simple.”

Many in the crowd brought flags or signs, calling for peace and welcoming the monks. One of the flags was plain, but carried a long history.

Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara has recieved multiple gifts on his 2,300 mile journey which include military and police pins along with flowers. (Shannon Pearce for The Banner)

Jorjanna Arnold Gausman, of Bowie, said the flag she carried — blue, with a white peace sign — had been at protests against the Vietnam War in the 1960s.

She felt it was important to come and witness the monks and join others in supporting “peace and caring for each other.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said the “massive” turnout to see the monks was “a statement” about the current state of things.

“Our federal government is threatening war, internationally and domestically, while Americans yearn for peace,” said Pittman, who‘s also the chair of the Maryland Democratic Party.

After speaking outside, the monks went into the capitol building and were recognized on the floors of the Senate and the House of Delegates.

Pannakara called it a “special moment,” and said it was the first time the monks had been recognized like this by a legislature.

The Theravada Buddhist Monks have been walking since Oct. 26, 2025, starting in Fort Worth, Texas, with Annapolis as one of their final stops. (Shannon Pearce for The Banner)

Griffin Callaghan, 7, recieves one of the many bracelet given out from the Theravada Buddhist Monks. (Shannon Pearce for The Banner)

“We’re very grateful and honored to be here this morning,” he said.

House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk stood with the monks as they were recognized.

“Have a blessed journey. Thank you for visiting us, and for bringing peace to our house,” she said. “We welcome it. Have a blessed day.”

And though Aloka, the 5-year-old “peace dog” who’s traveled with Pannakara on the journey, was not visible during the outdoor remarks, he was in town. The pup was seen walking calmly with the monks once they were inside the State House.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the group left the state capitol, headed for the bus that would take them back to Texas.

Clad in their orange robes, the monks walked single file, many of them carrying flowers offered by bystanders earlier in the day.

The Banner’s Pamela Wood and Brenda Wintrode contributed to this report.