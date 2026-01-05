Lawyers for the Archdiocese of Baltimore and a committee that represents survivors of sexual abuse in its bankruptcy case expressed optimism on Monday about the potential for progress, which comes several weeks after the church agreed not to raise a blanket legal defense to avoid paying people whose claims aren’t covered by insurance.

Blake Roth, an attorney for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, said both sides are set to meet seven times between January and March for mediation.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore previously put forward a plan that called for the church and related entities, such as its schools and parishes, to contribute more than $33 million plus all available insurance money to a compensation fund for survivors.

Meanwhile, the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, which represents survivors in the case, sought for payment of more than $888 million.

But Roth said he believes the difference between both sides is probably smaller.

“I’m very hopeful that the seven mediation sessions that we have scheduled will close that gap,” Roth said. “I trust in the professionals on both sides, and the constituents on both sides, to get the job done.”

Edwin Caldie, an attorney for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, said in response, “I think that is aspirational, and I love it. And I think we should push for it.”

“We do think there’s reason for optimism right now,” Caldie later added.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy in 2023, right before a new state law was set to take effect that eliminated time limits for survivors to file lawsuits and hold institutions accountable for what happened to them.

Almost 1,000 survivors have filed claims in the bankruptcy case, court records show.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle M. Harner scheduled a status hearing for March 2 and urged both sides to communicate with the various insurance companies involved in the case.