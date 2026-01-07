The flu season is so bad this year that Maryland officials are urging all residents to get vaccinated as cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply nationwide.

Nearly 2,000 people in Maryland have been hospitalized with the flu since September, and seven have died, according to a news release from the state Department of Health. The state saw an early spike in flu this winter, with cases rising after Thanksgiving and surging more rapidly compared to last year, according to the health department.

“Vaccines remain one of the most powerful and effective tools we have to protect children, adults, and entire communities from serious and preventable diseases,” Maryland Health Secretary Meena Seshamani said in a statement.

The recommendation from local health officials comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday weakened its flu shot and other vaccine recommendations for babies and children.

The agency now says children and babies should get the flu shot, along with vaccines for rotavirus, meningococcal disease and hepatitis A, only if a doctor recommends it or if they are at high risk. Previously, the shots were routinely recommended for all children.

Seshamani said Maryland’s childhood vaccine schedule “will continue to follow the guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics,” which includes annual flu shots.

Flu cases typically begin to rise in early January and peak in February. A new variant, known as subclade K of H3N2, is partially to blame for the surge this season, said Geeta Sood, an assistant professor of medicine and hospital epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Sood said this year’s vaccine doesn’t match well with the variant, but stressed that getting the flu shot is still the best way to prevent getting sick. She also said fewer people are getting vaccinated.

Here’s what to look out for and how to stay healthy during this flu season.

Tips to lessen the spread of flu

First and foremost, get the flu shot. Flu shots both help prevent the disease and reduce the severity and incidence of infections, Sood said.

Sood also recommends what she calls “air hygiene,” meaning keeping the air as clean as possible, especially in small areas with a large number of people. That means wearing a mask and opening windows.

State health officials also recommend that people frequently wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible and make sure to cover your cough or sneeze.

The state health department is also recommending that patients and staff at health care facilities wear masks due to high transmission levels.

Is it too late to get the vaccine?

It’s never too late to get the vaccine. Sood said we don’t know yet if the cases will continue to increase or if we have reached a peak. The flu shot will protect you against a possible surge, she said.

Additionally, other strains of influenza, like influenza B, come later in the season. The flu shot will protect you from that strain, too.

It takes about two weeks to get full immunity from the vaccine, though some protective effects begin sooner than that.

The Maryland Health Department recommends flu shots for everyone aged 6 months and older.

Where to get a flu shot

Most private insurance, Medicaid and Medicare cover vaccines, and you should be able to get flu shots with your primary care doctor and local health departments.

If you don’t have insurance, there are two state programs that can help: the Maryland Vaccine Program for adults and Vaccines for Children.

What to do if you get sick

Make sure to get tested if you have any symptoms, Sood said. There are lots of treatments available, she said, including over-the-counter medications and antiviral medications.

Flu symptoms usually start one to four days after getting infected with the virus, according to the health department. You may experience:

muscle aches

sore throat

fever

cough

runny nose

fatigue

The best thing to do after seeing a doctor is to stay home to avoid exposing other people and get some rest.