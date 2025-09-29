Montgomery County’s top doctor is countering recent federal officials’ unsupported claims linking vaccines and Tylenol to autism, as well as their unbridled support for an experimental treatment for it.

Dr. Kisha Davis, the county’s health officer, said in a statement Monday that federal pronouncements have “caused understandable confusion and concern,” and that county guidance, will be based on “grounded science.”

She has called Trump’s questioning of the safety of vaccines “head spinning,” and reiterated in the statement that vaccines are “safe, effective, and critical to preventing serious illness.“

She also applauded Maryland officials’ efforts to maintain access to vaccines. Some states, following new federal guidelines, have restricted access, requiring certain categories of patients to get a prescription for a COVID-19 shots, for example.

Davis also debunked Trump’s claim that vaccines are tied to autism. Scientists, she said, have “thoroughly discredited” that idea.

On Tylenol, which Trump suggested could lead to neurodevelopment disorders in children if taken by pregnant women, Davis said the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists still supports its use. She added that although some scientific studies have raised questions about Tylenol during pregnancy, “correlation does not equal causation.”

“Unmanaged pain or fever can also pose risks,” she added. “Talk to your health care provider before making any decisions.”

She also said leucovorin, a drug Trump touted as a treatment for autism, is unproven for that purpose, and noted that leading advocacy organizations, including Autism Speaks, advise that more research is needed before it can be recommended.

Leucovorin, commonly used to counteract the side-effects of a cancer drug and to treat colon cancer, was approved last week by the FDA to treat autism after federal health officials bypassed the usual approval process.

Davis encouraged parents to keep to the vaccination schedule recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians, and to talk to a doctor before starting or stopping any medication.