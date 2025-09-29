The driver who drove away from a fatal hit-and-run last week in Wheaton has been found and charges are pending further investigation, Montgomery County Police said.

The identity of the driver was not released. The driver and the vehicle, a silver 2012 Audi A4, were found in Laurel, police said in a Monday statement.

The collision occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near near eastbound Veirs Mill Road at Ennalls Avenue, police said.

Ganga Prajapati, 52, of New Carrollton, was found in the road with critical injuries, police said. She later died at a hospital.

Prajapati was the second pedestrian to die on county roads in two days last week.

A Kensington teen was struck and killed the night of Sept. 21 by a vehicle on University Boulevard West. That crash site was less than a mile from where the Wheaton pedestrian was killed.