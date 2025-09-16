Leaders of Johns Hopkins Medicine have alerted their medical staff that contract negotiations with UnitedHealthcare have ended without a return to the health insurance giant’s network, according to a letter reviewed by The Banner.

Hopkins officials overseeing hospitals and doctors’ offices are encouraging anyone with coverage through United to find new doctors and hospitals or risk higher out-of-pocket costs, according to the letter.

The Hopkins providers have been out of Unitedhealthcare’s network for an estimated 60,000 patients, mostly in Maryland, but also in Washington, D.C. and Virginia, since Aug. 25, when the sides failed to come to terms on a new contract.

Both sides had said they continued to negotiate past the deadline. The failure to work out differences is an unusual outcome that is sure to annoy, and even frighten, people who will have to find new providers or likely face higher costs for care.

Hopkins Medicine leadership sent a letter to medical staff and other Hopkins officials Monday evening about the end to negotiations and planned to alert patients Tuesday morning.

Patients who have been approved by United for continuing coverage for a serious ongoing condition should be able to continue with that care at in-network rates for up to 90 days from approval, UnitedHealthcare officials had said previously.

It’s not clear how many people have been allowed to continue their care, which the insurer said would apply to people who, for example, were undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

A United spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment Monday night.

Hopkins and United had both said the disagreements did not center on money but provisions each said would harm patients.

Hopkins said United’s had overly burdensome authorization requirements to provide care. United said Hopkins wanted to be able to exclude certain employer-sponsored plans. Both sides disputed the characterizations.

Kim Hoppe, a Hopkins spokeswoman, said they could not “find common ground” over more than eight months of negotiations.

“UnitedHealthcare refused to agree to reasonable contract language, instead insisting that we agree to terms that would make it difficult for us to provide patient care,” she said.

She accused United of choosing “profits over patients.”

“We decided to make patients aware of this stalemate now, to provide our patients and their employers the time they need to explore alternative insurance options during the upcoming open enrollment season,” Hoppe said Monday night.

This is a developing story.