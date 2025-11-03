It’s that time of year when germs begin to make their way around classrooms. And one yucky, but not particularly dangerous, virus is making extra rounds in Maryland and much of the rest of the country: hand, foot and mouth disease.

In the state, there have been 276 outbreaks reported this year as of October 24, a big jump from 48 last year and 145 in 2023. There were just 74 in 2022, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The outbreaks — defined by three or more cases in a seven-day period — have been confirmed in day care facilities, schools, camps and other youth-oriented settings, though the disease isn’t limited to just children, according to state health officials.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is usually caused by an enterovirus called coxsackievirus A16. Symptoms appear as tiny blisters inside the mouth and on the palms of hands and feet that emerge three to five days after exposure.

The disease spreads person-to-person, such as when children cough on each other or play with the same toys after touching their mouths or noses. In addition to saliva, the fluid in blisters can also spread the virus.

While people are most contagious during during the time they feel ill with cold-like symptoms, the virus can spread for weeks. There is no specific treatment, and the disease usually resolves on its own in about seven to 10 days.

In Montgomery County, there has been a considerable rise in cases, with 38 confirmed this year in schools and day care centers, more than four times the numbers for the same time last year, according to Dr. Nina Ashford, the county’s public health services chief.

“To prevent the illness, adults and children should wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom or changing a diaper,” Ashford said. “Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose and mouth. Additionally, disinfect surfaces such as countertops and toys.”

Jon Gonella, a physician assistant specializing in emergency medicine and urgent care for MedStar Health, said in a statement that the illness typically spreads during the fall when children gather for school.

That’s also true for flu, RSV and COVID-19, though cases of those infections all remain low so far, according to a new state health dashboard. Last year was a record year for flu, and vaccines for the infections are now widely available.

There’s no vaccine for hand, foot and mouth.

Gonella said symptomatic kids and adults should stay home until the fever breaks and the sores are healed. Children may not want to eat because of mouth pain, so make sure they are hydrated. Use over-the-counter pain relievers as needed.