Though the federal government is changing its tune on child immunizations, nothing is changing for Maryland kids.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped six vaccines it used to recommend for all kids. The decision follows a directive from President Donald Trump to make the U.S. vaccination schedule comparable to other countries. It also comes on the heels of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reversing guidance on vaccinating healthy kids against COVID-19 and all babies against hepatitis B.

Pediatricians have said the changes are confusing parents and will likely weaken vaccination rates across the nation, which has already seen kindergarten herd immunity rates fall for diseases like measles.

Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wants state recommendations to supersede federal guidance. Here’s what to know.

What changed at the federal level? Does it matter?

The CDC split the child immunization schedule into three categories: vaccines recommended for all children, vaccines recommended for certain high-risk kids and vaccines that must be recommended by a doctor or chosen by a caregiver. The first category now only includes 11 vaccines, including those against measles, polio, HPV — though only one dose — and chickenpox.

The CDC dropped universal recommendations for vaccines against hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, RSV, meningococcal disease and the flu.

But nothing is changing in Maryland. Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services Meg Sullivan said vaccines “continue to be one of the most powerful health tools we have to keep our families and communities healthy and safe from disease.”

“We are committed to ensuring that Marylanders, including kids, have access to all of the vaccines that they need,” said Sullivan.

What’s required for Maryland schools?

The Maryland Department of Education has a breakdown of vaccines required for kids by grade level. Those requirements still include vaccines against hepatitis B and meningococcal disease.

Can I still get my kid all the previously recommended vaccines?

Yes. The CDC said even vaccines removed from the immunization schedule will be available to families who want them.

Plus, Moore plans to seek state legislation that would protect Marylanders from further federal turmoil. If approved in the next General Assembly session, the bill would empower Maryland’s health secretary to make vaccine recommendations, which some insurers would have to follow and would overrule federal guidance. The secretary would consider opinions from major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics, which still recommends all of the previously required vaccines, including the COVID-19 shot.

Are these vaccines covered by insurance?

In short: yes.

The CDC said that the vaccines it previously recommended will still be available for free for those with insurance through the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Vaccines for Children program for under- and uninsured kids.

“Families will not have to purchase them out of pocket,” a CDC fact sheet said.

If Moore secures new vaccination authority for the health secretary, that would only compel some insurers, including those that sell policies on the state health exchange, to cover vaccines recommended by the health department. However, the large self-insured companies that provide health insurance to most Marylanders have already pledged to keep covering all vaccines.

What about the flu and COVID-19?

In a letter outlining the CDC’s decision, acting Director Jim O’Neill partially blamed a decline in childhood vaccination rates on public distrust in the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, the vaccine is safe and effective for kids and prevents serious illness and hospital stays for those who catch the virus, according to Johns Hopkins and others.

Kids don’t have to get their COVID or flu shots to go to school. But Maryland health leaders and major medical associations still recommend the vaccines, and insurance has always covered them.

Sullivan, who is also a pediatrician, said the state is seeing high levels of the flu. Anyone over the age of 6 months can get an annual flu shot, which Sullivan said is the “most effective way to protect against hospitalization.”

Where can I get a vaccine?

As usual, you can get your kids’ jabs done at the doctor’s office.

If your child is at least 3 years old, they can get their flu and COVID vaccines without a prescription from a pharmacist. But pharmacies set their own rules, so call ahead of time to make sure they’re willing to vaccinate your preschooler.

Is anything going to change?

Despite the amended federal guidelines, parents shouldn’t expect any changes to the vaccines available for their children. Doctors and other medical experts still recommend the same vaccinations and insurers will still cover them.

Sullivan said parents should check the Maryland Department of Health’s website for more information and consult with their children’s pediatricians to answer any questions.

Baltimore Banner reporter Meredith Cohn contributed to this report.

