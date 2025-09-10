The Woodlawn branch of the Baltimore County Public Library will close to customers for two years toward the end of the month for a $22 million renovation.

The final day before the branch on Woodlawn Drive closes is scheduled to be Sept. 26.

It will reopen in fall 2027, said Emily Williamson, a library spokesperson.

To bridge that gap, the library system is opening a temporary location at 6660 Security Blvd., Suite 13, next to the Meadows Park Shopping Center, beginning Oct. 6.

That location is less than half a mile from the Woodlawn branch and will offer basic services, including computer use, borrowing materials and study space.

The renovation will expand the Woodlawn branch, built in 1982, from 25,900 square feet on one level to 34,000 square feet on two floors, library officials said.

It will include a recording studio, digital media lab, cafe and more, including a refreshed Storyville play area.

The project is being funded by the Baltimore County government with a grant from the Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library. It will include refreshed aesthetics.

“With modern amenities and décor inspired by Historic Gwynn Oak Park, the $22 million renovation of Woodlawn Branch reflects Baltimore County Public Library’s commitment to 21st century libraries that are community hubs and connectors,” Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, CEO of the library system, said in a statement.

The library will host a renovation kickoff celebration Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. It will include a construction-themed story time and performances by Woodlawn High School students.

More information about the library and its renovation can be found on the library’s website.