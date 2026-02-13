A Rockville teen died after crashing a Honda Civic into a Wicomico County pond Wednesday night, Maryland State Police said Thursday.

Matthew Garcia was airlifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two passengers in the car, Andy Fon Koh, 18, of Takoma Park, and Eyuael Zewdie, 18, of Washington, D.C., were injured. Their conditions were unknown Friday. Koh was airlifted to a hospital. Zewdie was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said.

Officers from the Fruitland Police Department responded to the crash at South Division Street and Coulbourn Mill Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, Garcia was driving northeast on South Division Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign where the street ends at Coulbourn Mill Road. Once in the intersection, he attempted to turn left onto Coulbourn Mill Road before the Civic struck a guardrail and went into Coulbourn Mill Pond.

Speeding may have been a factor, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.