Montgomery County Police Thursday identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday evening in Wheaton as Ganga Prajapati, 52, of New Carrollton.

Investigators continue to search for the driver who drove away, police said.

The collision occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. near eastbound Veirs Mill Road at Ennalls Avenue, police said. It was the second pedestrian death in Montgomery County in two days.

On Sunday, a Kensington teen was struck and killed by a vehicle on University Boulevard West. That crash site was less than a mile from where the Wheaton pedestrian was killed.

On Tuesday night, police and responding Fire Department personnel found Prajapati on the road with critical injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The two pedestrian crash deaths bring the number on county streets this year to 11. There were 16 pedestrian fatalities on county streets in 2024, police said.

On Wednesday, police sought tips from the public to identify the driver in the Wheaton crash. The suspect’s vehicle is a silver 2009-2012 Audi A4 or S4. Police said the vehicle likely sustained major damage, including to its windshield, left front headlight and fog lights.