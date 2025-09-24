A woman, 52, was struck by a vehicle and killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday evening in Wheaton, according to Montgomery County’s Department of Police.

The collision occurred at about 7:27 p.m. near eastbound Veirs Mill Road at Ennalls Avenue, police said. It was the second pedestrian traffic death in Montgomery County in three days after a Kensington teen was struck by a vehicle and killed less than a mile away on University Boulevard West Sunday night.

County police and fire personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle and found the pedestrian on the road with critical injuries. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died of injuries.

In a press release on Wednesday, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspected vehicle, a silver 2009-2012 Audi A4 or S4. The vehicle likely has damage to its windshield, left front headlight and fog lights, police said.

The fire department and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been 11 pedestrian fatalities in the county so far this year. There were 16 pedestrian deaths in 2024. Between 2020 and 2024, the county recorded 66 pedestrian fatalities, according to the police department’s annual crime and safety reports.

This is a developing story and may be updated.