Mariah Carey’s belting “It’s Time” may signal the start of holiday season for the rest of the world but, for the people of Baltimore, that would be the fireworks that illuminate the Washington Monument the first week of December.

Organizers expect around 10,000 people to descend upon the monument Thursday evening to experience live musical performances from the likes of Baltimore School for the Arts, Peabody Brass Ensemble and the Morgan State University Choir, and shop from about 30 local vendors.

Throngs of people scattered across Mount Vernon Square Park. Some circled around the waterless fountain. Many braved lengthy lines for food, warm drinks or booze. Others became enthralled with the juggling elf. Groups grabbed photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause and other holiday characters. And a few lined the Washington Apartments in their folding chairs waiting for the fireworks.

Just before the event formally started at 5 p.m., a few puppies barked at one another and a couple of children wearing light-up necklaces climbed a mini tree to the sounds of “Qué Pasaria” by Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny blasting from Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine’s food truck. Next to them, a line had formed outside Ekiben’s food truck.

Other budding entrepreneurs belted to attendees they had gloves, hats and light-up necklaces for sale.

Barbara Milligan and her family popped out their folding chairs and filed them in a single row at the spot closest to the stage. For them, it’s a family tradition that started with Milligan’s father bringing her 43 years ago.

The Milligan family sits in folding chairs in the front row of the stage as festivities start. (Darreonna Davis/The Banner)

In that time, she’s missed only one: three years ago when she was sick.

Milligan, 56, carries on the tradition with her children who join her now as adults and share videos of the fireworks with her oldest daughter, who lives in Colorado.

“I love the fireworks. I love the music. I love Christmas,” Milligan said. “I love everything about this.”

Milligan is especially looking forward to the Morgan State Choir and the fireworks — which she was saddened were suddenly canceled last year.

“It broke my heart because we couldn’t have it. It made my kids sad, too,” Milligan said.

Still, they’re back, bundled up and festive in their reindeer headbands, Santa hats and Christmas-themed scarves and gloves. The matriarchal Milligan is the loudest one cheering on TWIGGS students following their performance.

Young musicians perform on the stage. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Families gather to take in the performances before the lighting of the monument. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Dorian Brown, the co-owner of Neopol Savory Smokery, doesn’t do many events, especially after welcoming a little one. He makes the exception for events put on by Mount Vernon Place Conservancy, including the annual monument lighting.

His food business, which he co-owns with his mom, has been vending at the event for five years. Brown likes that it’s well-organized and has been lucrative for them — even with a seemingly smaller crowd this year.

“The vibes are always good,” Brown said. “It’s a quick festival, but it’s always cool. I love the fireworks.”

Brown’s favorite part of the event is the fireworks, which he and his team of four can see from the comfort of their tent that touts creamy smoked seafood chowder, barbecue pulled pork, Neopol toasted rolls, smoked mussels and hot ginger cardamom lemonade on its menu.

A large line forms around the Sistah Sweets food cart. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The Grinch makes an appearance to greet attendees as the Boys Latin lower school choir performs in the Walters Art Museum auditorium. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Isis Wyche has gone to the monument lighting since moving to Baltimore seven years ago. When asked what keeps her coming back, her response is brief: “fireworks.”

“It looks impressive against the monument,” Wyche said.

Wyche said she also enjoys the vendors, too — even if she hasn’t been able to get Neopol’s smoked mussels before they run out.

Just around 7:30 p.m., the 29-year-old had secured her spot near the park’s Peace monument, much closer than the fountain she typically lingers around. Others rushed from food lines to find their spots as the crowd rumbled when Morgan State University’s Choir took the stage — an indicator the fireworks were coming.

What started as a gathering of Mount Vernon neighbors now attracts people from all over the city. Perhaps there’s even more anticipation in the air after fireworks did not fly in 2024 due to several fires burning across the city, including a massive blaze at Woodberry’s Camp Small.

“We hoped right to the very end that we would be allowed to launch the fireworks,” Lance Humphries, the executive director of Mount Vernon Place Conservancy, which organizes the monument lighting, said. “It didn’t turn out that way.”

People climb a lion statue to get a better view of the stage. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Per usual, a fire marshal will be on site, Humphries said. He said Image Engineering, the company that deploys the fireworks, works with the fire department to determine whether conditions are suitable for fireworks.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 25 degrees, with wind gusts up to 23 mph Thursday as Baltimoreans brace for light snowfall on Friday.

Road closures for monument lighting

Streets near the Washington Monument will be closed to traffic from Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. through late Thursday evening, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Starting Wednesday, the blocks on the west side of North Charles Street from East Centre to East Madison streets will be closed, as will both sides of West Mount Vernon Place from North Charles to Cathedral streets.

More streets will be blocked Thursday, and city officials will be deployed to facilitate traffic. The east side of North Charles Street from East Centre to Read Street will be closed, as will Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral streets and both sides of East Mount Vernon Place from St. Paul to North Charles streets.

The Purple Route of the Charm City Circulator will be on a modified schedule due to the road closures, and riders should expect longer wait times, the DOT warned.

This story has been updated.