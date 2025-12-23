The 82-year-old man who was found dead in the Inner Harbor on Dec. 17 likely fell into the water after a medical emergency, police said.

The man, Walter Broderick, was found floating in the water near Lighthouse Point Marina in Canton, where he had a boat docked, according to a Baltimore Police report. Neighbors and marina staff told investigators that Broderick struggled to walk but always refused help, the police report said.

A woman called police around 11:05 a.m. after she saw Broderick in the water while she was walking her dog. She told police she saw a body floating about 20 to 30 feet from the docks.

Soon after, the Baltimore City Fire Department’s water rescue team tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at 11:26 a.m. Broderick was wearing a yellow jacket and black pants when he was recovered. His wallet and ID were in his pocket, allowing police to identify him quickly.

A black collapsible wagon cart toppled on its side was found near the marina, which staff said belonged to Broderick, according to the report.

A man interviewed by police said he thought he saw debris floating in the water around 10:30 a.m. when he passed by the area. When police told the man that Broderick was recovered from the water, the man immediately recognized the 82-year-old. He told police he did not see how Broderick fell into the harbor.

CCTV footage and ring cameras from the marina did not capture the moment Broderick fell into the water. Police concluded that because of “Broderick’s mobility issues, as well as his age, it was highly likely that Mr. Broderick suffered a medical emergency” that led to his falling into the water.

A homicide detective and a medical examiner also concluded that nothing about his death seemed suspicious, the police report said. Autopsy results are pending.

A staff member at the marina told the investigators that Broderick had previously fallen into the water at the Anchorage Marina, which is a half-mile down the street from Lighthouse Point Marina, but he was rescued that time.

This was the second person in a month to die after plunging into the harbor. In November, the fire department’s dive team rescued a woman after her car sunk into the harbor. She died a week later.