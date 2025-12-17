An 82-year-old man died after rescuers attempted to save him from the Inner Harbor waters Wednesday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The fire department responded to a report of a body in the harbor near the 2700 block of Boston Street in the Canton neighborhood at 11:05 a.m., according to the release.

The fire department’s dive team tried to rescue the man, but he was pronounced dead at 11:26 a.m., according to the fire department. Officials do not believe there were suspicious circumstances, but the Baltimore Police Department is investigating.

The area on Boston Street where the man was found in the water is filled with restaurants, waterfront apartments and a marina with several dozen boats docked. It was not immediately clear where or how the man entered the harbor.

Water temperatures near the Inner Harbor were just above 40 degrees on Wednesday around 11 a.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The air temperature was around 45 degrees.

This is the second time in a month that divers have entered the chilly harbor waters for an emergency rescue. In November, a woman drove her car into the harbor. Although the fire department’s dive team rescued her alive, she died a week later.