Headed across the Bay Bridge this weekend? Be prepared for traffic. Maryland drivers may run into backups and detours this weekend to make way for the Bay Bridge race, Baltimore’s Veterans Day Parade and a handful of other events around the state.

The eastbound side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be shut down on Sunday for the Bay Bridge Run, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. The 10K goes over the bridge and into Kent Island.

Two-way traffic will run on the westbound side of the bridge, with the center lane only intermittently open to help reduce delays. The eastbound side will be closed starting at 12:01 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Here are other closures and detours that will be in place on the Eastern Shore throughout the race:

The off-ramp from eastbound U.S. 50 to MD 8 will be closed. A detour will be in place to direct motorists to the next exit at Thompson Creek Road. From there, motorists will travel westbound on MD 835 to the signal at MD 8.

The on-ramp from MD 8 to westbound U.S. 50 will be closed. Traffic attempting to access westbound U.S. 50 will be directed to MD 18 then travel to the roundabout at Castle Marina Road and onto westbound U.S. 50. Additionally, residents wishing to travel west on U.S. 50 should approach the highway from either Duke Street or Castle Marina Road.

MDTA warned drivers they should expect significant delays in the area, and that people should try to travel before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

In Baltimore, the Department of Transportation warned residents in a press release that they should “expect delays and are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes” on Saturday ahead of the Veterans Day Parade. Drivers may experience temporary traffic stops during the parade as well, the department said.

The parade starts just before noon at the Washington Monument in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and ends at War Memorial Plaza. The event will end around 2:30 p.m.

Parking restrictions and street closures will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Here are some of the roads that will be closed and have detours in place.

Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to Saint Paul streets

Charles Street from Lombard to Madison streets

Centre Street from Park Avenue to Saint Paul Street

Lexington Street from Charles to Saint Paul streets

Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street

Holliday Street from Saratoga to Lexington streets

Holliday Street from Fayette to Baltimore streets

Commerce Street from Baltimore to Lombard streets

Baltimore Street from Hopkins Plaza to Gay Street

Gay Street from Pratt to Lexington streets

Service for the Charm City Circulator will also be impacted. The Purple and Green routes will operate with detours on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other events around Baltimore this weekend could bring extra traffic to the city, including the opening of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink and the Maryland Film Festival, which runs all weekend at the SNF Parkway Theatre.

A handful of Veterans Day celebrations are also happening across the state this weekend, including the Howard County Veterans Day Parade & Celebration on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The parade will take place near the shopping mall in Columbia.