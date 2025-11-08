Veterans Day, dedicated to honoring those who’ve served and memorializing soldiers lost on the battlefield, falls on a Tuesday this year.

Veterans will tell you that, regardless of where the holiday falls during the week, their celebration and service stretch beyond one day.

“Veterans Day is not just Veterans Day, it’s Veterans weekend,” said Andy Wolkstein, the commander of American Legion Post 156 in Ellicott City.

Some events started as early as Tuesday with an Honor Flight, or a no-cost trip for veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. Wolkstein, who served as an air medical evacuation nurse for the West Virginia Air National Guard for nearly 30 years, even attended a Shabbat dinner Friday for Jewish war veterans.

There are parades honoring veterans across the Baltimore region and, the day of, several freebies and deals available for those who served.

More importantly, for Wolkstein, who doesn’t often take advantage of the freebies, it’s an opportunity to meet other veterans and offer them support and resources.

“It’s getting out there and showing people that we’re veterans, and we’re here to help other veterans,” he said.

For those veterans and active-duty members who are interested, here are some places offering free items on Veterans Day — with your military ID, of course.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Veterans dining in at Another Broken Egg, which has an Elkridge location, can enjoy a free Patriot French Toast and coffee.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s, which has a slew of locations across Maryland, is offering veterans and active-duty military who dine in a free meal on Tuesday.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

On Veterans Day, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is serving dessert: a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie.

Bob Evans

In a salute to those who have served or continue to serve, Bob Evans is giving veterans and active members who dine in free meals from a select menu that includes their classic breakfast, buttermilk hotcakes and sausage gravy and biscuits.

Chili’s

Chili’s Grill & Bar locations throughout Maryland are offering free meals to veterans and service members on Tuesday.

Chipotle

From 4 to 8 p.m., veterans and active-duty military get a second entree at Chipotle free after ordering a first.

Cracker Barrel

Restaurant and retailer Cracker Barrel has Sunrise Pancake Specials, which feature pancakes, eggs and breakfast meat, free for service members current and retired.

Dave & Buster’s

Military members, veterans and first responders can let loose at the adult play center Dave & Buster’s, located in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. There, a free entree and a $10 Power Card for games await.

Denny’s

Breakfast is on Denny’s for veterans and active-duty members: From 5 a.m. to noon, the diner chain is serving them their Grand Slam breakfast for free. This includes pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs.

Dunkin’

Active and retired military members can get a free doughnut from Dunkin’ on Veterans Day.

Great Clips

Those who’ve served the USA can get a free haircut from Great Clips, a national salon hosting its Thank a Veteran program on Tuesday. If you’re already hooked up, you can still get a free haircut card to use at a later date. Great Clips has salons in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties.

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe in the Inner Harbor will have complimentary classic smash burgers for veterans and active members Tuesday.

IHOP

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, active and retired military get a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo with two eggs, hash browns and either bacon or pork sausage links from IHOP.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill, the classic American eatery with a location in the Inner Harbor, is giving active and past members free entrees — so long as it isn’t over $49.

Maryland Transit Administration

Even commuting to get all these freebies will be free. The Maryland Transit Administration is offering free rides on the Commuter Bus, Light Rail, MARC Train, Local Bus, Metro Subway and mobility services on Tuesday.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ, a barbecue chain with a restaurant in the Canton neighborhood, is offering free sandwiches to those who’ve served the country in combat.

Sheetz

Free lunch on Sheetz for veterans and those still active this Tuesday. The convenience store, which has locations across the Baltimore region, is offering free half turkey subs and a regular-size fountain drink. If the location has a car wash, veterans and active-duty military can even get a free wash.

Starbucks

Veterans, service members and even the spouses of service members can get a free 12-ounce coffee from Starbucks.

Wendy’s

Those retired and those currently serving can kick off Veterans Day with a free breakfast combo — sandwich, potatoes and beverage — from Wendy’s.