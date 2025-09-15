We are launching today in Montgomery County, and our entire organization couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come.

We’ve spent months talking with everyday residents, hosting community listening sessions and having conversations with local business people, elected leaders, and activists. Our goal is to be the news organization that you turn to day after day, week in and week out, to learn what’s going on throughout the county. We aim to hold powerful people and institutions accountable, as well as to celebrate the uniqueness of Montgomery County and all the good that unfolds on a regular basis.

We are a start-up, but one that comes with a track record elsewhere in Maryland that we’re already proud of. As the executive editor of The Banner Montgomery, it’s my mission to ensure our journalism meets the moment — just as much as it meets people where they are, online and in person.

For the past two months, we have been putting together a team of journalists who can cover the issues that matter most to residents and explore both the challenges and charms of life in Montgomery County. I’m happy to report that we’ve got a stellar group of people who have joined our newsroom, and it’s my pleasure to introduce them to you here.

Lauren Markoe

Lauren Markoe. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Lauren Markoe is The Banner Montgomery’s news editor. Before The Banner, Lauren was news editor of the Forward, the nation’s most prominent Jewish news outlet. A Bronx native, she covered government and politics for The Patriot Ledger, McClatchy newspapers in the South and Religion News Service, where she was also managing editor. She also produced live radio for the “Kojo Nnamdi Show” at WAMU, Greater Washington’s NPR affiliate.

Ginny Bixby

Ginny Bixby. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Ginny Bixby will cover local government and politics for us. She previously covered local government for Bethesda Today, where she was a senior reporter. Before that, she covered local government and community issues in Charlottesville, Virginia, at The Daily Progress. Ginny grew up in Manassas, Virginia, and is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington.

Hau Chu

Hau Chu. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Hau Chu will cover food, arts and culture. He previously spent nine years at The Washington Post writing about life and oddities across the D.C. region, primarily for the local and features/style sections. Before that, he worked at the New York Daily News. Hau was born and raised in the Virginia suburbs of D.C. and attended George Mason University.

Jack Hogan

Jack Hogan. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Jack Hogan will cover economic development and politics. He previously covered Maryland state government and politics for The Daily Record, and local government and politics for The Frederick News-Post. Jack is a Rhode Island native who left the Ocean State to study journalism at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Antonio Planas

Tony Planas. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Antonio “Tony” Planas is a breaking news reporter. His focus is on law enforcement and immigration issues. He previously worked on the breaking news desk at NBC News, where he covered the biggest national stories of the day. He’s also written for Newsday and the Boston Herald. Tony is a Michigan State alumnus.

Talia Richman

Talia Richman. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Talia Richman will cover education. She previously covered schools for The Dallas Morning News. The Education Writers Association has recognized Talia as among the best education beat reporters in the nation. Prior to her time in Texas, she covered schools and City Hall for The Baltimore Sun. Talia is a Dallas native who made her way to the East Coast to study journalism at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Danielle Allentuck

Danielle Allentuck. (The Banner)

Danielle Allentuck will cover sports after transitioning off the Orioles beat for The Banner. She previously reported on the Rockies for the Denver Gazette for two seasons. She was also a general assignment reporter for The New York Times as part of its fellowship program. A Montgomery County native, Danielle is a graduate of Ithaca College.