The Banner polled Montgomery County residents to ask them their opinions on elected officials, housing, schools, crime, immigration, transportation and other county issues.

The poll, conducted by OpinionWorks LLC, contacted 910 county residents ages 18 or older by cellphones and landlines, as well as online surveys and consumer panels, from Aug. 16-23. The survey has a margin of error of 3.2%.

Residents were randomly selected and statistical weights were applied to ensure the poll’s sample closely matches the makeup of the county’s population, based on the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Read the results here: