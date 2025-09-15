Welcome to The Banner Montgomery — your trusted source for news, insight and stories that shape life in Maryland’s most populous, diverse county. Our journalists are dedicated to bringing clarity and context to the stories that matter to you.

Today marks the beginning of a new chapter — and we’re delighted to share it with you.

Here are a few questions we will answer for you.

What is The Banner Montgomery?

The Banner Montgomery is a digital news source that delivers vital, independent journalism for Montgomery County. With a team of dedicated journalists based in Rockville, we keep you informed on local news, community issues, sports, business and culture.

An extension of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Baltimore Banner, The Banner Montgomery advances The Banner’s mission to be the most essential and compelling news resource for the people of Maryland. We inform, strengthen and inspire the communities we serve by providing trusted journalism that tells people’s stories, holds leaders accountable and delivers a wide range of local news that readers are eager to support.

If I buy a subscription, will I get access to Baltimore coverage?

A subscription to The Banner provides unlimited access to all of our local news across Maryland — from Montgomery County to the Baltimore region — and can’t-miss subscriber benefits.

How can I get up-to-date info about what’s happening in Montgomery County?

The best way to stay informed is by signing up for Montgomery Daily, our newsletter delivering the top stories every morning. You can also choose to receive regional news alerts directly to your phone through our app. And, as always, you can find the latest coverage of the county on our website.

Where else can I find your coverage?

We also share reporting through our media partnership with NBC4/Telemundo 44, expanding how our journalism reaches the community.

Will you have an office in Montgomery County?

Yes. We have an office, but it is not open to the public. Instead, you’ll have many opportunities to connect with our journalists through community listening sessions, local events and our presence at festivals and other community celebrations. Our team will be actively present throughout Montgomery County, reporting and engaging directly in the community.

Who is the team that will be covering Montgomery County?

Executive Editor Zuri Berry will lead the newsroom, which includes:

What if I have a story idea or tip?

We’d love to hear from you. You can contact any of our reporters directly by email, finding their contact information in the link of their byline. You can also send your ideas and tips to mocofeedback@thebanner.com . All messages are reviewed, and your input can help guide our coverage.

What’s the best way to contribute as a donor and support journalism?

The Banner is a nonprofit newsroom, operating as a 501(c)(3). Philanthropy powers our reporting and helps ensure that we can continue providing vital, independent journalism to Montgomery County and across Maryland.

If you’d like to support our mission, you can:

Thank you for helping us produce journalism that matters to Montgomery County and beyond.