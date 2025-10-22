The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday evening in Severn.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a Ford Bronco and a pedestrian a little before 6 p.m. The crash took place near the intersection of Telegraph Road, which is part of the state Route 170, and Denson Drive.

The driver of the Bronco was traveling northbound on Telegraph Road when a woman attempted to cross in the eastbound direction from the median, police said. The Bronco struck the woman, who emergency responders pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Bronco, a 45-year-old man, told police he did not see the pedestrian until she was in front of the vehicle. Police said they are still working to identify the woman and asked anyone with information on the crash to contact the Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573.

Including the Severn incident, county police have investigated seven fatal pedestrian crashes in 2025, according to department spokesperson Justin Mulcahy. In 2024, police investigated five fatal pedestrian crashes.

Since January of this year, there have been 72 fatal crashes across the state involving pedestrians, according to the Maryland’s Crash Data Dashboard.