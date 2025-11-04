Flights from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport resumed just before 1 p.m. Tuesday following a “security threat” that caused a ground stop for over an hour, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Reagan National late Tuesday morning. United Airlines flight 512 landed around 11:30 a.m. and stopped at an adjacent runway away from the terminal due to a security threat, according to Crystal Nosal, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Passengers aboard the flight that was coming from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston deplaned and were bused to the terminal, Nosal said.

Officials did not share what caused the stoppage, but Nosal said Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. Travelers should expect delays throughout Tuesday, Nosal said.

Jonathan Dean, a spokesperson for Baltimore Washington International Airport, said some flights that were meant to fly from Reagan National are now leaving from BWI, but he could not confirm how many.

The stoppage came amid what is vying to be the longest government shutdown in history that’s left airports in shambles as air traffic controllers call off due to not being compensated.

Earlier this year, a midair collision between a Black Hawk helicopter with two soldiers and an American Airlines jet carrying 67 people heading towards Reagan National, killed all involved. Many people aboard the American Airlines flight were Marylanders.

This story will be updated.