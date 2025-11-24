A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Calverton Sunday night, Montgomery County Police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were dispatched to westbound Cherry Hill Road near O’Fallon Street, where they found a 2007 Toyota Avalon that was overturned with the driver trapped inside.

Fire personnel extricated the driver and attempted life-saving measures. The driver, however, was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

An additional statement is expected to be released later with more information, including the identity of the driver, police said.