A man fatally shot his relative Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

First responders found Babacar Mbengue with a gunshot wound to his chest near Richmond Avenue and Fenton Street. Mbengue, 22, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Fallou Galass Fall, 20, was arrested about 6 p.m. Friday in Laurel as he was driving away from his apartment, police said.

It was unclear Monday if Fall had retained an attorney. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators learned that Mbengue and Fall were inside a red Tesla when they began arguing. Their disagreement spilled into the street and Fall allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Mbengue. He then drove away in the Tesla, police said.