The Frederick Police Department found a dead body in a wooded area after a caller talked about finding the remains on a morning radio show on Friday.

The caller, who went by the name Joseph, told radio hosts on Elliot in the Morning on DC101 that he found the body while “exploring nature.” He said he was at a campsite in Frederick County when he came across the remains.

Detectives later located the dead body in a wooded area off East Street and Carroll Creek Crossing in city of Frederick, according to a post from police. Officials are investigating but said there is no threat to the public.

After the caller revealed that he had found the body 18 days ago and had not contacted the police, the radio host Elliot Segal repeatedly said, “Dude, call the cops!”

The man said he would get to it, saying that he had a dream that reminded him to do so.

“This may sound sick,” the man said to the radio hosts. “But I’ve always wanted to come upon something like that, and luckily it was months old so that was nice.”

During the call, Segal begs him to call the police immediately. The man said that because the body seemed to be so old, it didn’t seem urgent to call police.

“Why do you think I need to do it right now?” the caller asked.

“Why? Because there’s a dead body that you found,” Segal responded.

The caller seemingly brushes Segal off, saying that he’ll get to it that day at some point.

Segal then places the man on hold while the show is on-air to discuss with his co-hosts how to handle the situation.

When he gets back on the phone with the caller, Segal eventually convinced him to contact the police immediately.

DC101 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.