The name of a 44-year-old woman who authorities believe died after slipping on ice in Truxtun Park was released Monday by Annapolis Police.

Portia Latrice Jones was found unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday on a hiking trail near Truxtun Park’s tennis court. Officers believe Jones slipped while walking the trail last week, fell on the ice and died in the 70-acre waterfront city park due to the extreme cold, police said in a news release.

Jones, who was from California but lived in Annapolis, was known and often seen by local residents walking about town, according to police.

“This incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by severe winter weather and extreme cold,” Annapolis Police said in a news release. “Please be careful out there.”

Her death happened days after a major snow hit the region and frigid temperatures chilled many across the state. Stephanie Moore, a spokesperson for the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said they are still working to determine the cause and manner of Jones’ death.

There have been 27 cold-related deaths in Maryland this winter season, the Maryland Department of Health noted, most of which have been in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Jones would be the first cold-related death in Anne Arundel County this season, based on the state health department’s data.