A man died after being struck by a Metro SubwayLink train late Sunday, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The incident took place near the Owings Mills Metro station, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The station, located near Interstate 795, has a metro rail that runs every 15 minutes on weekends and every 8-11 minutes on weekdays, with stops in Reisterstown Plaza, Mondawmin, Penn-North, Lexington Market and Johns Hopkins Hospital. The station also has a bus route bound to Glyndon, the LocalLink 87.

MTA, which runs the Subway Link, said a man entered the track area around 11 p.m., shortly before a train arrived, and was struck. Service at the Owings Mills Metro station was suspended overnight, according to MTA.

MTA Police is investigating the incident. Officials have not yet released additional information about the man hit by the train.

More than 4,000 people commute through the Owings Mills transit hub each workday, according to the Metro Centre website.