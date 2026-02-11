The mother of the 16-year-old shot Monday at Wootton High School said her son was bullied and that school officials declined to intervene.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools did not immediately respond to questions about her allegations.

The district is bound by student privacy laws and is working with police investigating the shooting.

The victim’s mother spoke to NBC4 Washington on camera but the news outlet did not include her or her son’s name at her request, according to the Wednesday report.

She said her son had told her, others close to him and his mental health provider that he had been bullied and that when she related this to school officials they declined to take action, telling her that “no serious incidents had transpired.”

“Why should we wait until it gets to that point?” she said. “Because now I’m here today, and unfortunately, my son has been a victim of gun violence.”

She did not say whether the suspect in this case, another 16-year-old who is in custody and has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, had bullied her son.

The teen, who police have said is in stable condition at a local hospital, is heavily sedated and “fighting for his life,” the mother said, describing him as an outgoing student with an entrepreneurial spirit.

“We can’t have our regular conversations and laugh with one another,” she said tearfully. “I don’t even know how to explain the ball of emotions that I felt. I was kinda like this can’t be real.”

The defendant is being held without bond. A Montgomery District Court judge Wednesday denied his request to be transferred to a juvenile facility.

Maryland law dictates that, despite his young age and given the charges, he must be charged as an adult, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said Tuesday.

He allegedly shot the victim, an acquaintance, with a Polymer80 9 mm handgun, a privately made firearm that lacks a serial number, officials said.

The defendant is also accused of pointing a gun at a female student prior to the shooting. His motive and how he brought the gun onto the campus is under investigation.

Ginny Bixby contributed to this story.