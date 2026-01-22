As county and state officials scramble to prepare for what could be the heaviest snowstorm to hit the region in a decade, Eric Pahon stopped by an Ace Hardware in Silver Spring to make his own preparations — a purchase of two sleds.

He thought his wife might give him grief about the second sled, given that they have one child, a 2-year-old.

“One is for the kid and one is for me,” Pahon said. “Because why does the kid get to have all the fun?”

Store manager Ashley McDaniel is trying to keep the sleds in stock. Ace has sold about 100 in the past few days. Ice melt is also going fast. They ran out of shovels, but a new shipment is expected on Friday, the day before the snow hits.

The massive storm, expected to envelop much of the Midwest and eastern portions of the country, will dump 6-10 inches of snow on Montgomery County starting Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

More snow could pile up on Sunday, followed by sleet and freezing rain.

But forecasts vary, with some models predicting as much as 18 inches of snow for the area.

“We’re just preparing for the worst,” said Luke Hodgson, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

But even the worst should not approach the accumulation of 2016, when more than 35 inches of snow fell in parts on the county over two days in January.

Montgomery County schools, at least on Monday, won’t have to figure out whether to shut down — students are already off so teachers can work on end-of-term grading and planning.

Salt on display at Ace Hardware in downtown Silver Spring. (Antonio Planas/The Banner)

Clearing roads

The county, responsible for 5,500 miles of roads, owns 275 plow trucks and can stretch the fleet to 400 if it presses construction equipment into service, Hodgson said.

State roads within the county stretch another 1,500 miles. Municipalities, including Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Takoma Park, cover another 800 miles.

County officials encourage residents to visit this online portal to check on the status of snow removal on their streets.

State highway officials promise to be ready.

“We have plenty of salt, salt brine and liquid magnesium” for pavement temperatures 20 degrees or lower, Danny Allman, spokesperson for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said in a statement.

The storm will cost the county millions of dollars, County Executive Marc Elrich said during a news briefing on Wednesday.

He asked resident to check on their neighbors, especially senior citizens. And he advised them to stock up on storm necessities. Hodgson said shop early for groceries, water, flashlights, batteries, diapers and medical supplies.

A spokesperson the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless said its Gaithersburg location has stocked its food pantry for up to 57 formerly unhoused families who may need shelter. Its men’s shelter in Rockville will allow overnight clients to stay all day.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts from the county here.

The county’s weekly Spanish-language radio broadcast on Friday will focus on storm preparedness. It airs at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and will be streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Talia Richman and Jack Hogan contributed to this story.