A California man is facing multiple rape charges connected to alleged rapes and sexual assaults last year in Gaithersburg and Prince George’s County.

Montgomery County Police in a statement said they suspect there may be other victims.

Mauricio Martinez-Garcia, 27, of Madera, California, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree sexual offense, two counts of kidnapping and five counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to the Wednesday police statement .

He was arrested at his home on Tuesday by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into Martinez-Garcia began in December 2024. On Dec. 18 last year, police said a woman went to a Montgomery County restaurant in the 16100 block of Shady Grove Road.

She ordered food and had a drink at the bar, police said. A man began talking to her and insisted on paying her tab. The woman allowed him to pay.

She did not finish her meal and drink because she did not feel well, police said. She then tried to drive home but got into a single-vehicle crash at Sam Eig and Great Seneca highways, police said.

A man later identified as Martinez-Garcia arrived at the crash scene. He led the woman to his car and then, against her will, drove her to his Montgomery County apartment, where he raped her, police said. Martinez-Garcia then drove the woman to her Prince George’s County home and raped her again, police said.

The police statement does not indicate whether the man who paid for the woman’s meal was Martinez-Garcia. That aspect of the case remains under investigation, police said.

The woman went to a hospital on Dec. 20 and underwent a sexual assault forensic examination. Detectives also gathered evidence from the woman’s apartment, police said.

Last week on Friday, Martinez-Garcia’s DNA was recovered by investigators through the FBI’s national database. The DNA was initially collected in an investigation by the Department of the Army, police said. They did not provide details about the Army investigation.

Martinez-Garcia is also linked to an alleged sex assault in Los Banos.

He is being held in jail in Madera County while awaiting extradition to Maryland. It was unclear Wednesday afternoon if Martinez-Garcia had retained an attorney.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Montgomery Police’s Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.