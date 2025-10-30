A low-pressure system is bringing winds and heavy rain to much of Maryland on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, along with coastal flood advisories for Baltimore and other shoreline areas.

“The biggest concern is going to be downpours, lightning, maybe a wind gust of 40 miles per hour,” Kevin Witt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office, said. Storms could linger until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Rainfall could top 2 inches until the system moves through the region. Some isolated areas could see more than 3 inches of rainfall on Thursday.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect Thursday across parts of Maryland, including Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties, as well as Baltimore City. Images posted to social media Thursday morning show minor flooding near Annapolis City Dock and Thames Street in Fells Point, areas that often flood during heavy rains.

The overall wind scenario will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, Witt said, with a low chance of a tornado. Some thunderstorms could bring winds twice as high, Witt said.

The forecast for Halloween is cooler but dry. Wind will pick up overnight on Thursday, with winds of 40 to 45mph through the early afternoon hours of Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, Witt said.