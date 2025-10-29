The Baltimore region will see some rain this week, but the weather is expected to dry up in time for trick-or-treating on Friday.

Scattered showers on Wednesday afternoon could escalate into thunderstorms during the evening into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will remain in the low 50s to mid 60s, with winds gusts as high as 28 mph. Rainfall could amount to between 1 and 2 inches.

Wind will pick up on Halloween, said Kevin Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph in the afternoon on Friday, he said, and the temperature will drop to around 44 degrees in the evening.

It will be “pretty breezy,” he said, but there’s not going to be any rainfall.

Central Maryland, including Annapolis and parts of Harford and Baltimore counties, could see some flooding this week, Rodriguez said. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Anne Arundel County shoreline starting Wednesday at 2 p.m. through Friday at 8 a.m. Low-lying areas could see 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level during high tide.

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is mostly sunny, with highs near 61 and lows around 44.