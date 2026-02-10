If you’ve gotten a message about unpaid parking fines, chances are it’s a scam, the Maryland Judiciary warned.

Maryland court officials said bad actors are sharing text messages about a “Notice of Default — Unpaid Parking Fine.” Recipients are prompted to click a link or report to Baltimore City District Court to resolve the matter, or face court enforcement, license suspension, additional fines, or potential damage to their credit and personal records, judiciary personnel said.

Terri Charles, a spokesperson for the Maryland Judiciary, said they are not aware of any victims of the scam thus far, but about 20 people visited the court after receiving the text message. Charles said they became aware of the scam messages due to people visiting the courthouse and calling them. State courts don’t send texts requesting payment or personal information, Maryland judiciary officials said.

“These texts, or any variations of it, are a scam, and recipients should not click the link nor provide any payment or personal information,” state officials said.

Now, if you in fact do have parking tickets, here are the actual sites to pay them online:

Anne Arundel County https://annearundelcountymd.rmcpay.com

https://annearundelcountymd.rmcpay.com Baltimore City https://pay.baltimorecity.gov/parkingfines

https://pay.baltimorecity.gov/parkingfines Baltimore County https://baltimorecountymd.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal

https://baltimorecountymd.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal Howard County https://www.howardcountymd.gov/payments

https://www.howardcountymd.gov/payments Montgomery County https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/dot-parking/faq/pay-ticket.html

For state fees, whether tolls or any administrative flag: