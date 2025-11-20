Two people were taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center on Wednesday afternoon after a car struck their Glen Burnie doctor’s office while they were in the waiting room, officials said.

Emergency personnel responded to the car crashing into the Maryland Primary Care Physicians building in the 7700 block of Quarterfield Road around 3:30 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County Police and fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the Quarterfield Plaza and rendered aid to the patients, one of whom was pinned to a wall in the building while the other was underneath the vehicle, fire department spokesperspon Sheldon Neal said. Both victims are in stable condition, Neal said.

By 6:45 p.m., the vehicle had been removed. Red caution tape had been pulled down as about half a dozen people cleaned up broken glass and boards in the waiting room and the flower bed outside.

Emergency personnel respond to a car crashing into the Maryland Primary Care Physicians building in Glen Burnie on Wednesday. (Carrie Mihalcik/The Banner)

A basic patrol-level investigation into the crash is underway, Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson A.J. Gardiner said.

Maryland Primary Care Physicians’ automated phone message says the office is closed Wednesday and all appointments are canceled, while in-person checkups scheduled for Thursday will resume virtually. The message doesn’t give any explanation for the changes.

A similar message was shared across the company’s social media accounts. A representative of Maryland Primary Care Physicians did not respond to a request for comment.

The company says it is Maryland’s largest physician-owned primary care network, with 10 locations across Anne Arundel, Howard, Prince George’s and Queen Anne’s counties.