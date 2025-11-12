Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Glen Burnie man who was incarcerated at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover.

Ray Stephen Oselmo was found unresponsive, lying on the floor of his cell at the Somerset County facility around 6 a.m. Sunday, officials said. Another inmate is the suspect, state police said in a news release.

Online court records show Oselmo was serving a 12-year sentence in Westover for sexually abusing a minor. In addition to him, two others incarcerated at Eastern Correctional Institution were found unresponsive in their cells this year, prompting state police investigations.

In August, 24-year-old Donyell Morris was found unresponsive in his bunk and declared dead by emergency medical personnel, Maryland State Police said in a news release. Another prisoner was a suspect, officials said.

In March, state police announced 28-year-old Shane Lanham died in his cell. By September, another prisoner was charged with first- and second-degree murder, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for Lanham’s death at the Somerset County facility.

State police have launched investigations into other deaths at prisons across Maryland. North Branch Correctional Institution in Allegany County was the site of three prisoners’ deaths under investigation by Maryland State Police this year: Patrick Candeloro, 38, and Billy Sorrow, 50, in September; and Elias Alvarado, 30, in July.

Warren Michael Griffin, 61, and Brian Bell, 42, died while being imprisoned at the Jessup Correctional Institution. Lawrence Antonio Borom, 21, died while jailed at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Washington County this year. Other prisoners were suspects in the men’s deaths at the Jessup and Roxbury facilities, state police said.