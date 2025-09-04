A man who is incarcerated at a state prison in Somerset County has been indicted and charged with murder in the death of another prisoner earlier this year.

Tyjuan Chapple, 26, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was indicted on July 25 after a Maryland State Police investigation into the death of Shane Lanham, 28, another man who was incarcerated at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover.

Correctional officers found Lanham unresponsive in a cell on March 29, and emergency medical service personnel declared him dead at the scene. Maryland State Police said at the time that they were looking into another incarcerated person as a suspect.

Chapple remains in the custody of the Maryland Division of Corrections, police said.

The charges against Chapple come as authorities investigate the death of another prisoner at the Eastern Correctional Institute. Donyell Morris, 24, was found unresponsive on his bunk and pronounced dead Monday.

Maryland State Police said a suspect, who is also incarcerated at the prison, has been identified, but his name will not be released until charges are filed.