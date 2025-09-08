State police are investigating the death of a prisoner at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Allegany County over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Patrick Candeloro, 38, was found “unresponsive” and lying on the ground of his cell by officers the evening of Sept. 6, Maryland State Police said. Emergency personnel declared Canderloro dead, and the cause and manner of his death remain under investigation, officials said.

Earlier this year, Elias Alvarado, 30, was found unresponsive on the tier of the North Branch Correctional Institution and declared dead, state police said. The state prison in Cumberland was also the site of another incarcerated person’s death — 28-year-old Robert Warren — and the stabbing of two correctional officers by a prisoner last November.

Other Maryland prison death investigations

There has been a rash of deaths in Maryland jails and prisons this year, some of which are being investigated as homicides.

Donyell Morris, 24, was found unresponsive on his Eastern Correctional Institution cell bunk the morning of Aug. 31, prompting a homicide investigation.

Brian Bell, 42, died at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in late July after he and his Jessup Correctional Institution cellmate, a suspect in Bell’s death, were found bloodied in their cell, according to state police.

On March 29, Shane Lanham, 28, was found unresponsive in his Eastern Correctional Institution cell and declared dead by emergency personnel.

Officials recently charged another inmate with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in Lanham’s death.

A couple weeks before Lanham’s death, Lawrence Antonio Borom, 21, died at the Roxbury Correctional Institution after suffering head injuries, state police said. And in February, state police said Warren Michael Griffin, 61, died at the hands of a fellow Jessup Correctional Institution prisoner.