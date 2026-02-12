A Severn man has been charged with negligent manslaughter for allegedly crashing a tractor trailer into a small SUV in Silver Spring last year, causing the death of the driver.

Andrew Joe Machinjiri, 25, was driving a Freightliner Columbia and towing a dump trailer when he allegedly hit a Kia Seltos and dragged it several hundred feet, Montgomery County Police said this week.

The crash, at the intersection of Norbeck Road and Layhill Road, occurred on on Feb. 28, 2025.

The driver of the Kia, Jiwon Kim, 28, of Silver Spring, died at the scene.

In addition to negligent manslaughter by vehicle, Machinjiri was also charged with other traffic offenses.

Machinjiri’s attorney, Tom Maronick Jr., on Thursday called the fatal crash a “tragedy” and said it’s too early to judge his client.

“We need to carefully review what the evidence shows,” he said.