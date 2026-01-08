A Baltimore trio will appear in the newest season of the popular reality television series “Love During Lockup.”

Season 7, which premieres Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. on WeTV, will show Goddess, Damond and Bonita, all of Baltimore, and how their love story unfolds in anticipation of Damond’s release from prison. None of the cast members’ last names was shared.

Damond, 30, has been serving time at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown for handgun possession charges since 2021. After being jailed, Damond started dating Goddess, a 28-year-old who previously styled his hair, while he was engaged to his child’s mother, Bonita, according to show officials.

Allie Gadeau, a public relations coordinator for AMC Networks, the company that owns WeTV, said the Baltimoreans’ story will be featured prominently in Season 7. The three appear in notes for seven of the eight episodes anticipated this season.

Damond and Goddess appeared in a sneak peek WeTV shared last week for fans itching for the series’ return. The first look gave viewers a glimpse of Charm City as Goddess shopped at The Dollhouse Boutique on North Charles Street and posed in photos for Damond just before he called her.

“I’m, like, obsessed with him in a ‘Fatal Attraction’ type of way. Thinking about him just makes my cheeks hurt,” Goddess said in the show snippet. “I can’t wait for him to come home.”

Goddess notes she’s a hopeless romantic and trusts that she’ll get her happy ending with Damond — despite her mother’s worries. Goddess believes things will work out because of how much Damond loves her.

“Goddess, that’s my baby, for real,” Damond said in the show clip. “I can really talk to her like I knew her in a past life, for real.”

It seems, though, the future of Damond and Goddess’ relationship hinges on her reaction to his relationship with Bonita. Audiences can watch this Charm City romance brew on WeTV or stream it on All Reality or AMC+.

WeTV is a network known for its original unscripted shows, including Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo’s travel series, “You Are Here,” and “The Braxtons,” on the famous singing Maryland sisters.