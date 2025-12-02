A Germantown man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a two-vehicle crash in May that led to the death of an 88-year-old woman.

Liam Donnelly Coskun, 18, turned himself in on Nov. 21, police said in a Tuesday statement. He was arrested on a warrant related to the death of Myrtle Gottlieb of Rockville.

Coskun was intoxicated while driving a 2018 Jeep Compass about 8:30 a.m. on May 31 when the SUV struck a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was stopped at a red light, police said. The crash occurred near westbound Sam Eig Highway and Fields Road in Gaithersburg.

Gottlieb was in the front-passenger seat. She and the Corolla’s driver were hospitalized. Gottlieb died on June 4.

Police said Coskun was intoxicated and speeding shortly before the collision.

An uninjured Coskun was arrested on scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“Approximately two hours after the crash, he submitted to a breathalyzer test that registered a 0.09 BAC,” police said.

Coskun did not have a valid driver’s license.

He is charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle and negligent homicide by vehicle while under the influence. The charges are felonies.

Coskun is being held without bond, police said, at the county’s Central Processing Unit.

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon if he had secured an attorney.