Residents are outraged over a series of racist incidents in South Baltimore over the past week that have sparked police, political and community response.

Earlier in the week, a flyer discovered near Cross Street Market in Federal Hill suggested efforts to protect the people of South Baltimore from “juvenile thugs,” a public service from white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan.

City officials say similar flyers were found in Cherry Hill, and a student reported one to school staff, prompting Baltimore City Schools Police and the Baltimore Police Department to investigate.

Baltimore City Public Schools asked that students, staff and families notify academic leaders if they come across these flyers. Leaders said there’s no place for hate and harassment in city schools.

“Together, we can ensure our campus and neighborhood is a welcoming place for all members of our school community,” a letter from the school district read.

The Federal Hill Neighborhood Association said in a statement shared on Facebook that it learned about the incident, which involved a Digital Harbor High School student, Monday. The association said it has asked the South Baltimore Camera Network — residents who share video from their home security cameras to help solve crimes — to search for footage of the incident and catch the perpetrator of what they called “racist, vitriolic” incidents.

“No student should be subject to these racist acts. No parent should have to fear these threats. No community in Baltimore or the United States of America should tolerate this hatred,” the statement read.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, who represents Cherry Hill, said in an interview. While walking her dog in Riverside Park in May, Porter said, she was disgusted to see a flyer posted on a fence that read, “Black people are not welcome here.”

“To see these flyers permeating in this historic community is insane,” Porter said. “I was disgusted then, and I’m disgusted now.”

Porter said her constituents are not scared so much as they are angry that this messaging is spreading. Porter believes there needs to be public shaming to let people know “this type of language is not going to exist in Baltimore.”

The Nazi costumes

Simultaneously, anger brewed online after a series of photos shared across Instagram, Facebook and Reddit showed people wearing Nazi and Adolf Hitler costumes at the Horse You Came In On Saloon in Fells Point around Halloween.

The images, which appear to have been posted originally to Instagram, quickly spread across local social media networks, prompting residents to question how such costumes could be worn in a public space and how others nearby seemed unbothered.

The Horse You Came In On Saloon in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Skye Thompson was one of the people who saw the original post on Instagram and commented in opposition to it. Thompson told The Banner she has been following the woman who posted the photos on Instagram for about 10 years.

They don’t know each other personally, but Thompson said they hung out in similar areas and have tons of mutual friends. When Thompson saw the photos, all she could muster was, “What the f--?”

Thompson said she was disgusted and horrified.

“It’s gross to find out that somebody like that even exists but that there’s very little separation between us,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she reached out to their mutual friends and followers, alerting them of the woman’s costume and her concerns.

Neither the people dressed as Nazis in the photos shared across social media platforms nor the bar they apparently visited responded to requests for comment. The woman pictured shared a Banner reporter’s message to her on Instagram, acknowledging receipt.