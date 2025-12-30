A 67-year-old man died after reentering his burning Randallstown home to rescue his pets, Baltimore County fire officials announced Tuesday.

Herbert B. Thomas Jr. had escaped his single-family home after a fire broke out on the first floor, but he went back inside for his two dogs.

Thomas and his dogs were found dead together inside the house, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Cherrybrook Road at 10:14 p.m. Monday to find flames coming from the front and rear of Thomas’ home. Investigators have since ruled the fire an accident related to unattended cooking.

The death marked the fourth fire-related fatality in Baltimore County this year, officials said. Another man died Monday night in a vehicle fire in Dundalk. Authorities deemed the death suspicious and are investigating it.

The county Fire Department has urged residents to stay in the kitchen while cooking, turn off appliances after use and keep smoke alarms in working order. More fire safety tips are available on the department’s Community Risk Reduction page.