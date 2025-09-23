A Kensington teen identified as James Evert Anderson was killed Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, Montgomery County Police said Tuesday.

The collision occurred at approximately 9:14 p.m. near University Boulevard West and St. Paul Street, police said.

First responders arrived on scene and found the 16-year-old boy in the roadway.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

An investigation determined the teen was crossing the westbound lanes of University Boulevard West when he was struck by a 2023 white Nissan Murano headed west, police said.

Police told The Banner the driver of the Murano stayed on the scene.

Detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit, or CRU, are investigating. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Detectives are asking potential witnesses to call the CRU at 240-773-6620.

This is a developing story and may be updated.