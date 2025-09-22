Montgomery police launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in a North Bethesda apartment on Sunday.

First responders were called to an apartment in the 5900 block of Montrose Road at approximately 7:45 a.m. That’s where they found the man’s body, police said.

“There is no suspect information available and no one in custody. This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” police said in a statement emailed to The Banner.

The homicide investigation will be led by detectives in the Major Crimes Division, police said.

The cause and manner of death for the man will be determined in an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said. His name will be released after the notification of his next of kin.

This story will be updated.