A 16-year-old pedestrian died after being struck Sunday night by a vehicle in Kensington, Montgomery Police said.

The collision occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West, police said. The teen was struck by a driver in a Nissan Murano. The driver remained on the scene, police said.

The identity of the 16-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead on scene, was not immediately released by police.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit will conduct the investigation, police said.

More information about the incident was expected to be released at a later time, according to police.

