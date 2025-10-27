A man died in a single-vehicle crash after attempting to flee a traffic stop on Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department.

A Howard County officer in an unmarked police vehicle tried to stop a 2013 Honda Accord in the area of Route 29 and Rogers Avenue in Ellicott City around 9:38 a.m., police said in a news release. The vehicle fled from the attempted stop.

The officer deactivated emergency equipment and did not attempt to pursue the vehicle, according to the news release.

The Honda Accord traveled south on Rogers Avenue past Faber Way, driving by several churches, a middle school and a softball field into a residential neighborhood. The car then struck a utility pole, and the man, the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not yet released additional information on the driver. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.