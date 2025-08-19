State prosecutors will not file charges in the shooting of a 29-year-old man in Laurel last year that involved Howard County Police Department officers, authorities said on Monday.

An investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General found Tyree Winslow, who exchanged gunfire with police after forcing his way inside a Howard County residence on Nov. 30, 2024, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The office, which concluded its investigation on Aug. 8, found that “none of the officers involved in the fatal officer-involved shooting committed a crime under Maryland law,” according to a news release.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division reviews all police incidents in the state that result in a death. Since Oct. 1, 2021, the office has conducted 79 investigations into fatal or near-fatal incidents, according to its website. Lawmakers gave the office the authority to prosecute police-involved deaths in 2023.

Officers arrived at a residence at the 10000 block of American Pharoah Lane last November after receiving calls reporting a domestic disturbance. Soon after, a woman climbed out of a second-floor window and screamed for help.

Before officers arrived, Winslow fired at the front door of the home to try to break in, according to the AG’s office. He later entered it through a first-floor window.

Officers Joseph Debronzo, a 15-year veteran, and Christopher Weir, a 14-year veteran, observed Winslow in an upstairs window and told him multiple times to “show his hands,” authorities said. The officers exchanged gunfire with Winslow, authorities said, and the department’s tactical team established a barricade.

Several hours went by without contact or response before officers entered the house. They found Winslow unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds, including a fatal one that was self-inflicted, the AG’s office said.

No one else, including the woman and a child who was with her in the home, was injured in the shooting.