As Billie Eilish called out billionaires to give away their money, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter donated $11.5 million to various climate crisis organizations, including one in Howard County.

The Howard County Conservancy’s Youth Climate Institute received $11,000 from Eilish.

At the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards last week, late night talk show host Stephen Colbert announced on Eilish’s behalf that the musician is donating $11.5 million from her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” concert tour revenue to organizations and projects focused on food equity, combating the climate crisis, and more.

When accepting the magazine’s Music Innovator Award, according to CNN, Eilish closed out her speech saying: “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

The Howard County Conservancy founded the Youth Climate Institute, a high school program, in 2020. The program helps students “become effective environmental stewards, pursue green jobs and combat the climate crisis,” according to a news release.

“Billie Eilish’s commitment to climate action and amplifying youth voices aligns perfectly with our goals. Our student ambassadors are elated to have their work recognized by Billie, who uses her platform for climate justice and sustainability,” said Meg Boyd, the Youth Climate Institute’s executive director, in a statement.

Over the past five years, the program has worked with more than 700 students and now has 50 chapters in 10 states.

With Eilish’s donation, the Youth Climate Institute will provide funds to new chapters to help support their community action projects.