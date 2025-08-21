The state attorney general’s office announced it won’t charge the bailiff involved in a fatal shooting at Baltimore City Eastside District Courthouse this year.

Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement Wednesday that he won’t charge Gary Brown in the death of Garry Wright Jr.

It was a typical day for attorneys, clients and law clerks as they filed into the courthouse on North Avenue the morning of Jan. 31. Then in walked Wright, a 35-year-old man who was seemingly having a mental health crisis, yelling.

He stood in front of the security station, barely inside the courthouse’s front door. Witnesses described him as being loud and disruptive before pulling out a gun.

The attorney general’s office said Wright pointed the gun at his own head as multiple bailiffs ordered him to drop the weapon. Brown, a one-year veteran who was working entrance security, drew his service weapon.

Officials said Wright shot himself in the head and Brown shot Wright in the leg. Wright was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the courthouse shuttered for the day.

Wright died on Feb. 1. The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office investigated the matter — as it does all officer-involved deaths in the state. Investigators determined Brown did not commit a crime, the statement read.

Officer-involved deaths in Baltimore City

This case was one of six officer-involved deaths the Independent Investigations Division was investigating in Baltimore. In May, officers fatally shot 26-year-old Jai Marc Howell after he ran from and fired at officers in the 4600 block of York Road.

On June 4, a Maryland Transportation Authority officer was involved in the deaths of two men. Officer Jamal Cofield pursued Gabriel Castillo, 20, and Ezequiel Eduardo Garcia-Chicas, 22, after they refused to stop for him on Interstate 95. The Hyattsville men crashed into a concrete pillar underneath the bridge and died.

Weeks later, Baltimore Police were involved in the deaths of three people over the span of eight days.

Bilal Abdullah, a 36-year-old popular arabber in West Baltimore, was fatally shot in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after firing at and running from officers on June 17. Police said they had insight Abdullah flashed a weapon and made threats to people in the area earlier that day, which is why they were pursuing him.

On June 25, Dontae Melton Jr. died at a hospital after being in the custody of Baltimore Police officers. Amid a mental health crisis, Melton approached a police car at the intersection of Franklintown Road and West Franklin Street around 9:40 p.m. June 24 asking for help, according to dispatch audio.

Police shackled Melton’s arms and legs after he became “irate” and called for a medic. The medic never showed up due to the computer-aided dispatch system failing that day, officials said. Police transported Melton to a nearby hospital, where he died hours later, officials said.

That same day, Pytorcarcha Brooks, 70, was fatally shot by officers in her West Baltimore home. Police were responding to calls for a wellness check and, after they were denied entry, broke down Brooks’ door. Brooks is seen in body camera footage charging toward officers with a knife before being ineffectively shocked with a taser, then fatally shot.

Banner reporter Lee Sanderlin contributed to this report.