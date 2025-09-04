The roof of a commercial laundry building collapsed Thursday morning as fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze in Northwest Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a fire near Sunnyside Avenue and Nome Avenue around 5 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire showing from an unoccupied two-story building, according to department officials.

The incident was upgraded to a three-alarm fire around 5:30 a.m., officials said. No injuries were reported, and the fire has been contained.

Fire officials said they believe the building is a total loss.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area. Some parts of Reisterstown Road and Northern Parkway were closed to traffic due to the fire response, according to the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management.

Vacant building fire

On Tuesday, city firefighters responded to a 5-alarm fire that ripped through multiple vacant buildings Downtown. The large fire, near the 200 block of W. Fayette Street, destroyed a historic building and caused another building to collapse.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On Wednesday, Baltimore officials and members of the city’s development community confirmed that segments of the historic Superblock were damaged in the blaze.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he couldn’t comment on whether the fire might impact development in the Superblock, but said revitalization “needs to happen,” adding that plans for the area have been discussed for decades.

